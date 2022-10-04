HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) Shares Sold by Van Berkom & Associates Inc.

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lessened its position in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 16.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 737,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,331 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned approximately 0.87% of HealthEquity worth $45,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 954 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 92.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of HealthEquity by 30.0% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of HealthEquity in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HQY. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $47.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $59.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.36.

Shares of HQY opened at $67.64 on Tuesday. HealthEquity, Inc. has a one year low of $36.81 and a one year high of $74.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $64.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.41, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.83.

HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 6th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.33. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 7.82% and a positive return on equity of 2.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, COO Edward Bloomberg sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.63, for a total value of $57,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 59,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,449,155.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ian Sacks sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.28, for a total transaction of $1,807,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 126,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,148,479.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,225 shares of company stock worth $2,164,225 over the last ninety days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

HealthEquity, Inc provides technology-enabled services platforms to consumers and employers in the United States. The company offers cloud-based platforms for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts.

