Helios Towers (LON:HTWS) Price Target Cut to GBX 170 by Analysts at Berenberg Bank

Helios Towers (LON:HTWS – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 224 ($2.71) to GBX 170 ($2.05) in a research note released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

HTWS has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.54) price objective on shares of Helios Towers in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Helios Towers from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 175 ($2.11) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, August 19th.

Helios Towers Stock Performance

HTWS stock opened at GBX 110.63 ($1.34) on Friday. Helios Towers has a twelve month low of GBX 104 ($1.26) and a twelve month high of GBX 183.40 ($2.22). The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3,077.62. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 127.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 122.75. The firm has a market cap of £1.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.92.

About Helios Towers

Helios Towers plc, an independent tower company, acquires, builds, and operates telecommunications towers and passive infrastructure. It provides site space to mobile network operators and other telecommunications providers that in turn provide wireless voice and data services to consumers and businesses.

