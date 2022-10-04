Hemington Wealth Management Decreases Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Hemington Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Hemington Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,067,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock traded up $7.21 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $344.19. 42,650 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,275,932. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $328.12 and a twelve month high of $441.26. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $367.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $373.64.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

