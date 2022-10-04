Hemington Wealth Management Invests $205,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Hemington Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 429 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,661,928 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,873,788,000 after purchasing an additional 30,408 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 21.9% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after acquiring an additional 596,760 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,087,731 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,380,895,000 after acquiring an additional 49,004 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 3.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,186,536 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $530,644,000 after purchasing an additional 41,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 7.2% in the first quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 783,728 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,499,000 after purchasing an additional 52,971 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Susquehanna upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $504.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total transaction of $280,524.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,851,510.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034 over the last ninety days. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NOC stock traded up $7.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $492.86. The stock had a trading volume of 1,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 844,094. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $345.90 and a one year high of $515.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $480.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $466.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is currently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Further Reading

