Hemington Wealth Management Sells 15,933 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Hemington Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 192,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,933 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF accounts for approximately 3.1% of Hemington Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Hemington Wealth Management owned about 0.15% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $7,854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the second quarter worth $67,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $170,000. Planning Center Inc. purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000. Krilogy Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the first quarter worth $225,000. Finally, Mason & Associates Inc purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000.
Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Up 2.6 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:DFUS traded up $1.00 on Tuesday, hitting $39.82. The company had a trading volume of 264,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,080. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $38.76 and a 52-week high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $43.31 and a 200 day moving average of $43.98.
