Henry James International Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Henry James International Management Inc. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,273 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 760 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Shell were worth $589,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Shell by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 4,394 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Win Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 718 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,533 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Shell by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,008 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the period. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Shell by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 3,064 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Shell alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Shell in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.82) to GBX 2,779 ($33.58) in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Shell has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,134.13.

Shell Price Performance

NYSE SHEL traded up $1.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 208,055 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,217. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $52.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The company has a market capitalization of $205.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.58, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 0.66.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The energy company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.13. Shell had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 10.70%. The company had revenue of $103.08 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shell Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.73%. Shell’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Shell

(Get Rating)

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.