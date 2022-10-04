Henry James International Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Henry James International Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,171 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,065 shares during the quarter. SAP makes up about 1.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in SAP were worth $3,463,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of SAP by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 27,895 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,531,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in SAP by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its holdings in SAP by 111.1% in the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA increased its holdings in SAP by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 19,427 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,722,000 after acquiring an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in SAP by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. 5.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on SAP shares. BNP Paribas cut shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oddo Bhf cut their price target on shares of SAP from €104.00 ($106.12) to €93.00 ($94.90) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of SAP in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of SAP from $112.00 to $105.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.00.

SAP traded up $4.23 on Tuesday, reaching $88.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,415,126. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $87.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $104.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.06. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $78.22 and a fifty-two week high of $149.92.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The software maker reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.56). The business had revenue of $8.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.68 billion. SAP had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 10.08%. As a group, analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

