Henry James International Management Inc. Makes New Investment in National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid plc (NYSE:NGG – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 12,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in National Grid during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of National Grid by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of National Grid in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NGG. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Citigroup raised shares of National Grid from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of National Grid from GBX 1,200 ($14.50) to GBX 1,225 ($14.80) in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of National Grid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,145.00.

National Grid Stock Performance

About National Grid

NGG traded up $0.57 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $53.44. 19,382 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 537,848. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.18. National Grid plc has a fifty-two week low of $51.12 and a fifty-two week high of $80.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. The company operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, and New York segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

