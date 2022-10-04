Henry James International Management Inc. Purchases 14,508 Shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO)

Henry James International Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 496,777 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,508 shares during the quarter. Pearson comprises approximately 2.3% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Henry James International Management Inc. owned 0.07% of Pearson worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 78.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Pearson by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 158,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,460,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Offit Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pearson during the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Pearson by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,101,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,984,000 after buying an additional 84,354 shares during the period. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PSO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 975 ($11.78) to GBX 998 ($12.06) in a report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pearson from GBX 1,010 ($12.20) to GBX 1,080 ($13.05) in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Pearson from GBX 840 ($10.15) to GBX 910 ($11.00) in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $894.67.

Pearson stock traded up $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $10.25. The company had a trading volume of 7,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,058. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.88. Pearson plc has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $11.07. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.84.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were given a $0.8062 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.4%. This is a boost from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th.

Pearson plc provides educational courseware, assessments, and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Assessment & Qualifications, Virtual Learning, English Language Learning, Higher Education, and Workforce Skills.

