Henry James International Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Henry James International Management Inc. cut its stake in Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) by 49.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,233 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in Fabrinet were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FN. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 57.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 48,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 17,710 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 38.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 661,785 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,402,000 after purchasing an additional 183,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Fabrinet by 1,833.6% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 137,405 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,279,000 after purchasing an additional 130,299 shares in the last quarter. Channing Global Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fabrinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. 97.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fabrinet alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently commented on FN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Fabrinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Fabrinet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Fabrinet from $115.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.60.

Insider Transactions at Fabrinet

Fabrinet Trading Up 3.5 %

In other news, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total transaction of $5,497,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,073,432.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Seamus Grady sold 26,360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.24, for a total value of $2,958,646.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 74,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,385,001.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director David T. Mitchell sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.95, for a total value of $5,497,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,073,432.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,129 shares of company stock valued at $12,818,755. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:FN traded up $3.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $101.31. 895 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 186,750. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.81. Fabrinet has a twelve month low of $74.57 and a twelve month high of $126.28. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.95 and a beta of 0.95.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The technology company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.26. Fabrinet had a return on equity of 16.67% and a net margin of 8.86%. The company had revenue of $587.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $581.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.14 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Fabrinet will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

Fabrinet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.