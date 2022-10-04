Henry James International Management Inc. Sells 3,938 Shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG)

Henry James International Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of InterContinental Hotels Group PLC (NYSE:IHG – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 99,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,938 shares during the quarter. InterContinental Hotels Group comprises about 2.7% of Henry James International Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Henry James International Management Inc.’s holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group were worth $5,386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 490,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,735,000 after buying an additional 84,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 227,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,657,000 after buying an additional 13,017 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 116.6% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,879,000 after buying an additional 114,601 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 149,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,257,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in InterContinental Hotels Group by 139.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 148,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,196,000 after buying an additional 86,405 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on IHG. Citigroup cut InterContinental Hotels Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. StockNews.com upgraded InterContinental Hotels Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut InterContinental Hotels Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5,535.00.

Shares of NYSE IHG traded up $2.75 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $52.28. The stock had a trading volume of 4,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 155,708. InterContinental Hotels Group PLC has a 1-year low of $47.06 and a 1-year high of $73.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $56.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.72.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.439 per share. This represents a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st.

InterContinental Hotels Group PLC owns, manages, franchises, and leases hotels in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Greater China. The company operates hotels under the Six Senses, Regent, InterContinental Hotels & Resorts, Vignette Collection, Kimpton Hotels & Restaurants, Hotel Indigo, EVEN Hotels, HUALUXE, Holiday Inn, Holiday Inn Express, Holiday Inn Club Vacations, avid, Staybridge Suites, Atwell Suites, Candlewood Suites, voco, and Crowne Plaza.

