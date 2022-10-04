Henry James International Management Inc. Takes $384,000 Position in Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF)

Henry James International Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Woori Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:WF – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,591 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $384,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Thomas White International Ltd. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Thomas White International Ltd. now owns 161,928 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,203,000 after buying an additional 3,441 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Woori Financial Group by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 34,091 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 3,039 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. acquired a new position in Woori Financial Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,510,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.87% of the company’s stock.

Woori Financial Group stock traded up $1.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.93. The company had a trading volume of 68 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,551. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.04 and its 200-day moving average is $31.12. Woori Financial Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $22.18 and a fifty-two week high of $39.71.

Woori Financial Group ( NYSE:WF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The bank reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter. Woori Financial Group had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Woori Financial Group Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Woori Financial Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial bank that provides a range of financial services to individual, business, and institutional customers in Korea. It operates through Banking, Credit Card, Capital, Investment Banking, and Others segments. The company offers savings, demand, and installment deposits; time deposits and certificates of deposit; and working capital, facilities, general purpose household, mortgage, and home equity loans.

