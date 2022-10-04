Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,090,000 shares, a decline of 8.5% from the August 31st total of 13,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 7.8 days. Currently, 10.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Hillman Solutions Price Performance

HLMN stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.74. 22,273 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,789. Hillman Solutions has a 12-month low of $7.14 and a 12-month high of $12.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average is $9.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $394.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.85 million. Hillman Solutions had a positive return on equity of 5.57% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The business’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hillman Solutions will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hillman Solutions

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions during the second quarter worth approximately $587,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hillman Solutions during the 1st quarter worth approximately $172,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hillman Solutions in the first quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd boosted its stake in Hillman Solutions by 3.4% during the first quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,573,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,327,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HLMN shares. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Hillman Solutions from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Benchmark lowered their price objective on Hillman Solutions to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

Featured Articles

