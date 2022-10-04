Hina Inu (HINA) One Day Volume Hits $12,616.00

Hina Inu (HINA) traded down 22.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on October 4th. Over the last seven days, Hina Inu has traded down 37.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hina Inu coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Hina Inu has a total market cap of $558,144.00 and $12,616.00 worth of Hina Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004946 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0800 or 0.00000396 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00010704 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000054 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Hina Inu Coin Profile

Hina Inu’s genesis date was May 26th, 2021. Hina Inu’s total supply is 38,545,882,401,393,200 coins. The official website for Hina Inu is hinainu.finance. The Reddit community for Hina Inu is https://reddit.com/r/RealHinaInu. Hina Inu’s official Twitter account is @HINAINU2 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hina Inu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Meet Hina Inu ($HINA), Keisuke Inu’s ($KEI) sister token. Hina Inu [$HINA] is a community-driven decentralized cryptocurrency with automatic staking on the Ethereum network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hina Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hina Inu should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hina Inu using one of the exchanges listed above.

