HNC COIN Price Down 14.8% Over Last Week (HNC)

HNC COIN (HNC) traded up 40.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on October 4th. HNC COIN has a total market cap of $1.30 million and $14,227.00 worth of HNC COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, HNC COIN has traded 14.8% lower against the dollar. One HNC COIN coin can currently be purchased for $0.0156 or 0.00000078 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004964 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0841 or 0.00000419 BTC.

Aurix (AUR) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00005225 BTC.

Cap (CAP) traded 100% lower against the dollar and now trades at $154.11 or 0.00768600 BTC.

Galaxy Heroes Coin (GHC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 21.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CloudChat (CC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CropBytes (CBX) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000365 BTC.

Techpay Coin (TPC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000790 BTC.

HNC COIN Coin Profile

HNC COIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. HNC COIN’s total supply is 83,579,284 coins. HNC COIN’s official Twitter account is @CoinHnc and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling HNC COIN

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HNC COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HNC COIN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HNC COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

