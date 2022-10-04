Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 61,732 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 9,030 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in GSK were worth $2,687,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Loveless Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in GSK by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Willner & Heller LLC grew its holdings in shares of GSK by 47.8% during the second quarter. Willner & Heller LLC now owns 7,421 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its position in shares of GSK by 1.5% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 24,126 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GSK by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSK in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.86% of the company’s stock.

Get GSK alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on GSK shares. Credit Suisse Group raised GSK from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of GSK in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of GSK from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, AlphaValue lowered GSK to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,700.00.

GSK Price Performance

Shares of GSK stock traded up $0.63 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,629,688. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $34.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.37. The company has a market capitalization of $62.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. GSK plc has a 12-month low of $28.47 and a 12-month high of $46.97.

GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. GSK had a net margin of 12.91% and a return on equity of 27.84%. The business had revenue of $8.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.35 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

GSK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.383 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.96%. This is a boost from GSK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. GSK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.66%.

About GSK

(Get Rating)

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GSK plc (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for GSK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GSK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.