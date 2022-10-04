Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) by 71.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,818 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,744 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chesapeake Energy were worth $1,121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 535.8% during the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $359,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. HighTower Trust Services LTA increased its stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy by 2,263.2% during the second quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 67,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,450,000 after buying an additional 64,841 shares during the period. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $6,929,000.

Get Chesapeake Energy alerts:

Chesapeake Energy Stock Performance

Chesapeake Energy stock traded up $3.50 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $102.43. 78,431 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,064. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day moving average is $91.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.77. Chesapeake Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $56.75 and a 12-month high of $105.93.

Chesapeake Energy ( NASDAQ:CHK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.74 by $1.13. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Chesapeake Energy had a return on equity of 35.01% and a net margin of 18.53%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chesapeake Energy Co. will post 17.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chesapeake Energy announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Chesapeake Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 17th were given a dividend of $2.32 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.5%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 16th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CHK has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Benchmark initiated coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Chesapeake Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Chesapeake Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised Chesapeake Energy from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.83.

Chesapeake Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chesapeake Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chesapeake Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.