Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,434 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 953 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Karlinski Andrew C acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Investors Research Corp increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU traded up $2.42 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,406,005. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $89.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.64. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a fifty-two week low of $79.36 and a fifty-two week high of $108.91.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th were paid a $0.395 dividend. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%.

