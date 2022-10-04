Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $2.62 Million Stock Holdings in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 45.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 84,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 69,862 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $243,127,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 108,224,766 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,818,173,000 after buying an additional 8,047,294 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Williams Companies by 85.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,352,215 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $546,327,000 after buying an additional 7,551,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Williams Companies by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 122,908,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,106,376,000 after buying an additional 7,243,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Williams Companies by 17.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 35,897,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,199,352,000 after buying an additional 5,244,814 shares in the last quarter. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

Shares of WMB stock traded up $1.10 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 95,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,155,337. The company has a market cap of $37.20 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.47. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.86 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 14.57%. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 132.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WMB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. TD Securities boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on Williams Companies from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Williams Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Williams Companies from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region, as well as various petrochemical and feedstock pipelines.

Featured Stories

