Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $3.35 Million Stock Holdings in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 6.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,520 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,448 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $3,351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EQH. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8,054.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equitable during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Equitable by 129.8% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Equitable Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:EQH traded up $1.25 on Tuesday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,426,484. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.89. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $37.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.74 billion, a PE ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.41.

Equitable Announces Dividend

Equitable ( NYSE:EQH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.31. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.80%. Equitable’s payout ratio is 9.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on EQH shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Equitable from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Equitable from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Equitable has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $480,160.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 80,245 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,408,152.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.02, for a total transaction of $900,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,368,116.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 190,472 shares of company stock worth $5,738,065 in the last ninety days. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Equitable Company Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Featured Stories

