Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $884,000 Stock Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC cut its position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 50.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,444 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,605 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CNC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Centene by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,607,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,355,094,000 after buying an additional 1,121,697 shares during the period. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Centene by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 50,535,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,254,604,000 after purchasing an additional 3,683,887 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,847,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,523,119,000 after purchasing an additional 689,076 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Centene by 14.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 26,720,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350,045 shares during the period. Finally, Politan Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Centene by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Politan Capital Management LP now owns 12,914,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,264,000 after buying an additional 233,000 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon Bagley sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.21, for a total value of $829,890.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 118,194 shares in the company, valued at $10,898,668.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 1,200 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.77, for a total transaction of $111,324.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $919,165.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,680 shares of company stock valued at $1,335,454. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CNC stock traded up $1.22 on Tuesday, reaching $81.22. The company had a trading volume of 42,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,621,893. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.42 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $86.11. Centene Co. has a one year low of $60.81 and a one year high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $35.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Centene Co. will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Centene declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

CNC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Centene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Centene from $91.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen dropped their target price on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Centene from $112.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Centene presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.85.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

