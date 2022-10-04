Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Has $933,000 Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 484 shares during the quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $933,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SPGI. Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.3% in the first quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 1,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 119 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Country Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Hendershot Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Hendershot Investments Inc. now owns 499 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bar Harbor Trust Services increased its stake in S&P Global by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bar Harbor Trust Services now owns 1,416 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on S&P Global from $423.00 to $364.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on S&P Global from $386.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $419.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Atlantic Securities dropped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $417.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.07.
Insider Activity at S&P Global
S&P Global Trading Up 3.0 %
Shares of NYSE SPGI traded up $9.41 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $324.20. The company had a trading volume of 33,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,033. The stock has a market cap of $108.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $358.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $360.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. S&P Global Inc. has a 12 month low of $305.08 and a 12 month high of $484.21.
S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 38.49% and a return on equity of 17.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.62 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 earnings per share for the current year.
S&P Global Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Investors of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 25.34%.
S&P Global Company Profile
S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.
