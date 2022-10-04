Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Purchases 3,964 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,716 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,964 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 119.4% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 452 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 117.7% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 468 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $30,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total value of $4,782,086.40. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 8,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $599,896.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 58,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,966,780. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 70,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.62, for a total transaction of $4,782,086.40. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 264,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,917,068.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 146,375 shares of company stock worth $9,821,034. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TJX Companies Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of NYSE TJX traded up $2.42 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $65.32. 157,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,678,493. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.64. The stock has a market cap of $75.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.46, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.86. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.69 and a 1-year high of $77.35.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 61.19% and a net margin of 6.77%. The firm had revenue of $11.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.295 per share. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.14%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. TheStreet raised TJX Companies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen upped their price target on TJX Companies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.94.

About TJX Companies

(Get Rating)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

See Also

