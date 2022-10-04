Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Sells 942 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 63,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 942 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $3,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in Sanofi by 49.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 10.33% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi Price Performance

SNY traded up $0.70 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.89. 51,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,809,958. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.86. The company has a market cap of $101.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Sanofi has a twelve month low of $36.91 and a twelve month high of $58.10.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.99%. Equities research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on SNY shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Sanofi from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Kepler Capital Markets cut Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from €120.00 ($122.45) to €89.00 ($90.82) in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Sanofi from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Sunday, August 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.38.

Sanofi Profile

(Get Rating)

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

See Also

