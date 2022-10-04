Hohimer Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hohimer Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 30.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,453 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,543 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 78,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $6,041,000 after acquiring an additional 9,031 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,356,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 4th quarter valued at $16,557,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Hologic by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 567,654 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,411,000 after buying an additional 12,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roberts Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hologic in the 4th quarter worth $498,000. 85.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hologic Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $0.88 on Tuesday, hitting $67.00. The stock had a trading volume of 30,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,570,435. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $68.77 and its 200-day moving average is $71.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.02. Hologic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.57 and a 52-week high of $80.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.91.

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.26. Hologic had a net margin of 28.93% and a return on equity of 37.48%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $896.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on HOLX. Bank of America lowered Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Hologic from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hologic has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.71.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

