HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) PT Lowered to GBX 590 at Credit Suisse Group

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 595 ($7.19) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HSBC. Redburn Partners downgraded HSBC from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on HSBC from GBX 720 ($8.70) to GBX 780 ($9.42) in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of HSBC from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of HSBC from GBX 570 ($6.89) to GBX 590 ($7.13) in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of HSBC from GBX 590 ($7.13) to GBX 624 ($7.54) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $617.71.

Get HSBC alerts:

HSBC Stock Performance

Shares of HSBC opened at $26.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85, a PEG ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $30.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.88. HSBC has a 52-week low of $25.63 and a 52-week high of $38.61.

HSBC Cuts Dividend

HSBC ( NYSE:HSBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.28 billion. HSBC had a net margin of 27.66% and a return on equity of 6.69%. Analysts forecast that HSBC will post 3.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.85%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On HSBC

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in HSBC by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,906 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of HSBC during the second quarter valued at about $491,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in HSBC by 2.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,825,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $124,972,000 after purchasing an additional 86,421 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in HSBC by 1,151.4% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 7,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC increased its stake in HSBC by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 8,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

About HSBC

(Get Rating)

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HSBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.