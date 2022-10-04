Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,760,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 31st total of 37,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,600,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Huntington Bancshares Price Performance

NASDAQ HBAN traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $13.85. The company had a trading volume of 231,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,632,208. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $11.67 and a 52 week high of $17.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 25.58%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 16th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.48%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.36%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HBAN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $17.50 to $14.50 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Argus raised Huntington Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $15.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at $11,523,582.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Huntington Bancshares news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 11,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.36, for a total transaction of $166,834.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 230,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,308,457.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary Torgow acquired 19,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.90 per share, for a total transaction of $250,027.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 893,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,523,582.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 250,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,644 shares in the last quarter. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $142,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 33.9% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 24,566,817 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $295,539,000 after acquiring an additional 6,214,626 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 33,216 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $206,000. Institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

