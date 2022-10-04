Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Position Trimmed by 44 Wealth Management LLC

44 Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 25.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,328,959 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,062,806,000 after buying an additional 1,078,965 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 7,835.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 266,225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,096,000 after buying an additional 262,870 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,880,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 909,953 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,481,000 after buying an additional 193,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodline Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com raised Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.88.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock traded up $4.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $231.31. 309 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 370,553. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $243.46. The firm has a market cap of $9.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $228.82 and a 200 day moving average of $216.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by $1.01. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 21.73% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.62 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.20 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading

