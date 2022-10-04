ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) CEO Sells $165,060.00 in Stock

ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) CEO John Wasson sold 1,500 shares of ICF International stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.04, for a total value of $165,060.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 26,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,942,469.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Wasson also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ICF International alerts:

On Wednesday, September 28th, John Wasson sold 2,500 shares of ICF International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.77, for a total value of $264,425.00.

ICF International Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ICF International stock traded up $3.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.03. The company had a trading volume of 127,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,161. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $103.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 30.61 and a beta of 0.53. ICF International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.68 and a fifty-two week high of $114.79.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $423.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $429.49 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 4.25%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio is 15.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ICF International

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of ICF International by 27.0% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 447 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in ICF International by 268.0% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the second quarter worth $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in ICF International by 4.1% during the second quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 12,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,216,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on ICF International from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on ICF International from $121.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.