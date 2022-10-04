Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE) PT Lowered to $19.00 at B. Riley

Identiv (NASDAQ:INVE – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at B. Riley from $22.00 to $19.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. B. Riley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 49.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Identiv from $28.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

Identiv Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:INVE opened at $12.72 on Tuesday. Identiv has a 1-year low of $10.70 and a 1-year high of $29.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.34. The company has a market capitalization of $285.69 million, a PE ratio of -141.32 and a beta of 1.65.

Institutional Trading of Identiv

Identiv ( NASDAQ:INVE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). Identiv had a positive return on equity of 2.24% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Identiv will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INVE. Wasatch Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Identiv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,553,000. Portolan Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 2,029,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,820,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares during the period. Bleichroeder LP raised its holdings in Identiv by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Bleichroeder LP now owns 2,387,936 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,613,000 after buying an additional 191,547 shares during the period. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC raised its holdings in Identiv by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 548,202 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,864,000 after buying an additional 136,728 shares during the period. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Identiv by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 223,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,594,000 after buying an additional 134,525 shares during the period. 64.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Identiv Company Profile

Identiv, Inc operates as a security technology company that secures things, data, and physical places in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Identity and Premises. The Identity segment offers products and solutions that enables secure access to information serving the logical access and cyber security markets, as well as protecting connected objects and information using radio-frequency identification embedded security.

