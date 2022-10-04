IDEX (IDEX) Price Tops $0.0628 on Top Exchanges

IDEX (IDEX) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 4th. IDEX has a market capitalization of $62.80 million and approximately $3.75 million worth of IDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One IDEX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0628 or 0.00000308 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, IDEX has traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000254 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000315 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004910 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000491 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00010711 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10507508 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

IDEX Profile

IDEX launched on January 18th, 2018. IDEX’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. IDEX’s official Twitter account is @idexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. IDEX’s official website is idex.io. The Reddit community for IDEX is /r/idex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. IDEX’s official message board is medium.com/idex.

IDEX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “IDEX is an ERC-20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain that will support the ID6EX platform, a set of Dapps and protocols that together constitute a decentralized and autonomous banking and finance platform.IDEX is bringing its DEX to multiple high-performance blockchains. IDEX is currently available on Ethereum and Binance Smart Chain, with Polkadot and others to follow. Bridging the IDEX token to each blockchain enables stakers to secure IDEX’s L2 on all networks. In return, stakers earn 50% of the trading fees on all IDEX products.Scaling: IDEX uses Merkle roots to batch settle transactions, to reduce gas and congestion issues.IDEX rebranded its token (previously known has Aurora (AURA)) to IDEX (IDEX). Read more here..0”

