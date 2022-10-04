iFabric (TSE:IFA) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.95

iFabric Corp. (TSE:IFA – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.95, with a volume of 5500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.99.

iFabric Trading Down 4.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of C$1.19 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 4.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$28.33 million and a P/E ratio of 118.00.

About iFabric

(Get Rating)

iFabric Corp. designs and distributes women's intimate apparel and accessories in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Southeast Asia, and internationally. The company's Intimate Apparel division engages in the design, purchase, and distribution of intimate apparel, which includes a range of specialty bras, including reversible bra, patented bandeaux bra, and patented breast lift products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iFabric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFabric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.