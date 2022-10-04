Immunovant Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:IMVT)

Immunovant, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders purchased 1,820 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 940% compared to the average daily volume of 175 call options.

In other Immunovant news, Director Frank Torti purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.81 per share, with a total value of $116,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 393,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,285,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 6,692 shares of company stock valued at $32,989. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deep Track Capital LP increased its stake in Immunovant by 51.3% in the first quarter. Deep Track Capital LP now owns 7,224,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449,613 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Immunovant by 8.5% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 5,372,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after purchasing an additional 422,512 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 0.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,353,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,479,000 after purchasing an additional 28,865 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Immunovant by 281.2% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,903,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404,404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Immunovant by 6.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 892,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,481,000 after buying an additional 56,938 shares during the last quarter. 34.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IMVT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Immunovant to $6.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Immunovant from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, September 26th. Chardan Capital lowered their target price on shares of Immunovant from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Immunovant in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Immunovant currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NASDAQ IMVT traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.20. 70,515 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 821,400. Immunovant has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $9.53. The stock has a market cap of $955.96 million, a P/E ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.70.

Immunovant (NASDAQ:IMVT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.05. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunovant will post -1.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Immunovant, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops monoclonal antibodies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. It develops batoclimab, a novel fully human monoclonal antibody that selectively binds to and inhibits the neonatal fragment crystallizable receptor, which is in Phase IIa clinical trials for the treatment of myasthenia gravis and thyroid eye disease, as well as completed initiation of Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia.

