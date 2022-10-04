Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$73.00 at National Bankshares

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO – Get Rating) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price lowered by National Bankshares from C$86.00 to C$73.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IMO has been the subject of a number of other reports. Scotiabank raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a C$72.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TD Securities raised Imperial Oil from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$73.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Imperial Oil from C$85.00 to C$84.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on Imperial Oil from C$65.00 to C$71.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$68.06.

Shares of Imperial Oil stock opened at C$62.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$60.76 and a 200 day moving average price of C$62.15. The company has a market cap of C$40.00 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.45. Imperial Oil has a 1 year low of C$40.55 and a 1 year high of C$72.96.

Imperial Oil ( TSE:IMO Get Rating ) (NYSEMKT:IMO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The company reported C$3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$3.25 by C$0.38. The business had revenue of C$17.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.09 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Imperial Oil will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.64%.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores for, and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2021, this segment had 386 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

