Independence Gold (CVE:IGO) Trading 20% Higher

Independence Gold Corp. (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) shares traded up 20% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 613,937 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 606% from the average session volume of 86,966 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Independence Gold Stock Up 20.0 %

The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.23 million and a PE ratio of -0.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.07.

Independence Gold (CVE:IGO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Independence Gold Corp. will post -0.07 EPS for the current year.

Independence Gold Company Profile

Independence Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal properties in North America. It explores for gold and silver deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the 3Ts project comprising 15 mineral claims covering approximately 5,200 hectares located in the Nechako Plateau region of central British Columbia; and the Moosehorn property that consists of 82 quartz mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,720 hectares located in the Whitehorse mining district, Yukon.

