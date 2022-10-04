Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.06-$1.08 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Compass Point set a $24.50 price target on Independence Realty Trust in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com upgraded Independence Realty Trust to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Independence Realty Trust from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.72.

Independence Realty Trust Trading Up 3.1 %

Independence Realty Trust stock traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $17.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,201,379. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.79 and a beta of 0.97. Independence Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $15.97 and a 1 year high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.37.

Independence Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 21st. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Independence Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 86.15%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $470,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 103.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 17,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 8,725 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $431,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Independence Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $400,000. Finally, Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Independence Realty Trust by 35.3% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 14,199 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 3,702 shares in the last quarter. 83.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multifamily apartment properties across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers.

