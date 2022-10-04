Insider Buying: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Director Purchases 9,677 Shares of Stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Wills acquired 9,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $14,999.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Gamida Cell Trading Up 8.0 %
GMDA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,690. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.
Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analyst Ratings Changes
GMDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.
About Gamida Cell
Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gamida Cell (GMDA)
- The Anatomy of a Great Pension Plan
- 3 Safe Earnings Plays for a Risk-Off Market
- Tyson Foods Takes a Lickin’ and Keeps on Tickin’ Lower
- Small-Cap Catalyst Pharma Is Among Market’s Best Price Performers
- 3 Stocks Growing Their Businesses for 2023
Receive News & Ratings for Gamida Cell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gamida Cell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.