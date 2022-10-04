Insider Buying: Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA) Director Purchases 9,677 Shares of Stock

Gamida Cell Ltd. (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) Director Stephen T. Wills acquired 9,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.55 per share, with a total value of $14,999.35. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,099.35. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GMDA traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 867,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 726,690. Gamida Cell Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $1.47 and a fifty-two week high of $4.72. The stock has a market cap of $104.19 million, a PE ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.15, a current ratio of 2.57 and a quick ratio of 2.57.

Gamida Cell (NASDAQ:GMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31). During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.42) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gamida Cell Ltd. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Gamida Cell by 539.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 12,833 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $36,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $42,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the second quarter worth $57,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Gamida Cell during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. 41.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GMDA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Gamida Cell from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.50.

Gamida Cell Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops cell therapies to cure blood cancers and serious hematologic diseases. The company's lead product candidate is omidubicel, a cell therapy that has completed Phase III clinical trial in patients with high-risk hematologic malignancies, as well as in Phase I/II clinical trials in patients with severe aplastic anemia.

