Insider Buying: MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) CEO Buys 60,606 Shares of Stock

MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) CEO Andrea Owen acquired 60,606 shares of MillerKnoll stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $16.88 per share, with a total value of $1,023,029.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,695,899.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

MillerKnoll Trading Up 8.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ MLKN opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.54 and a 1 year high of $42.84. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.25 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.42 and a 200 day moving average of $29.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.11. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

MillerKnoll Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 1st. MillerKnoll’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 102.74%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in MillerKnoll in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in MillerKnoll by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in MillerKnoll in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. 92.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Craig Hallum lowered shares of MillerKnoll from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

MillerKnoll Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas Contract, International Contract, Global Retail, and Knoll. It offers office furniture products under the Aeron, Mirra, Sayl, Embody, Layout Studio, Imagine Desking System, Ratio, Cosm, Tone, and Generation by Knoll names; and other seating and storage products and ergonomic accessories under the About A Chair, Palissade, Eero Saarinen designs, Barcelona, and the Flo monitor arm names.

