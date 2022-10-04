Insider Buying: Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Director Acquires 2,000 Shares of Stock

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) Director William T. Boehm purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.88 per share, with a total value of $27,760.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 23,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $322,598.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Neogen Price Performance

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,217,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,435,405. The company has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 42.29 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.97 and a 200 day moving average of $23.90. Neogen Co. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $47.80.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $138.37 million. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. Equities analysts expect that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NEOG. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 345.0% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,068,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,459,000 after buying an additional 3,153,848 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Neogen by 15.0% during the second quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,455,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,342,000 after buying an additional 580,088 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in Neogen by 2,768.4% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 537,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,954,000 after purchasing an additional 518,972 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Neogen by 1,060.9% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 461,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,128,000 after purchasing an additional 422,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Neogen by 80.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 924,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 412,644 shares during the last quarter. 97.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 30th.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.