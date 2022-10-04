Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Sells 40,293 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 5.6 %

CCRN traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 8.0% in the first quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 340,754 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,384,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 70.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 53,629 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $153,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 345.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 54,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 42,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 47,550 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

