Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) CFO Sells 40,293 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) CFO William J. Burns sold 40,293 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.91, for a total value of $1,245,456.63. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 206,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,370,891.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Cross Country Healthcare Trading Up 5.6 %
CCRN traded up $1.78 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,548,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,984. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.26 and a twelve month high of $34.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.
Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. Analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.
CCRN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research lowered their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.75.
Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.
