Insider Selling: Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) General Counsel Sells 14,901 Shares of Stock

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) General Counsel Susan E. Ball sold 14,901 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $447,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 155,896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,676,880. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Cross Country Healthcare Stock Up 5.6 %

Shares of CCRN stock traded up $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $33.59. 1,548,080 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 598,984. The company has a current ratio of 2.67, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.25. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.26 and a fifty-two week high of $34.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $753.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.57 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a return on equity of 60.23% and a net margin of 8.44%. Equities analysts anticipate that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cross Country Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CCRN. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CCRN shares. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on Cross Country Healthcare to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on Cross Country Healthcare from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.75.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, local nurses, and allied staffing; staffing solutions for registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and clinical and non-clinical professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, RPO, and consulting services.

