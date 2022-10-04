Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) PT Lowered to $24.00

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $30.00 to $24.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the chip maker’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 13.07% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on INTC. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 6th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.32.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Stock Performance

Shares of INTC traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.61. The stock had a trading volume of 761,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,887,644. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.34. Intel has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $56.28. The firm has a market cap of $113.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The chip maker reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.40). Intel had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The firm had revenue of $15.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 14,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.86 per share, for a total transaction of $501,128.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 77,216 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,614,533.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intel

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 38.4% in the 2nd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 67,350 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,782,000 after purchasing an additional 18,685 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 5.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 487,358 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $18,232,000 after acquiring an additional 26,944 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 4.9% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 12,255 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 4.3% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 245,727 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $12,178,000 after acquiring an additional 10,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 2.5% during the second quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,916 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. 61.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Intel

(Get Rating)

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.