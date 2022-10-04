International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Bought by RNC Capital Management LLC

RNC Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 324,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,504 shares during the quarter. International Business Machines accounts for approximately 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $45,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IBM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in International Business Machines by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,002,099 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,011,813,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448,444 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,591,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,658,261,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139,368 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in International Business Machines by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,755,675 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,989,313,000 after acquiring an additional 706,994 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in International Business Machines by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,119,007,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105,170 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,025,028,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on IBM. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines to $129.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. StockNews.com upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $142.10.

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $121.51 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $132.81. The firm has a market cap of $109.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 43.52% and a net margin of 8.72%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.33 EPS. Equities analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.43%. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 107.14%.

In other International Business Machines news, Director David N. Farr purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

