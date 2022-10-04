International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Short Interest Up 8.1% in September

International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,760,000 shares, a growth of 8.1% from the August 31st total of 23,820,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 4,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $118.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $156.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $157.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $142.10.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director David N. Farr acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $125.00 per share, for a total transaction of $125,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On International Business Machines

International Business Machines Trading Up 2.9 %

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBM. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 329,303 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,816,000 after purchasing an additional 9,996 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,044 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Callahan Advisors LLC now owns 2,906 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 3,471 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC lifted its position in International Business Machines by 30.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 10,483 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after acquiring an additional 2,477 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:IBM traded up $3.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $124.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,041,506. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $129.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.81. International Business Machines has a 1 year low of $114.56 and a 1 year high of $146.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The technology company reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $15.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.18 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 43.52%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that International Business Machines will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.14%.

About International Business Machines

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.