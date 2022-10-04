Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.

Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,483 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pendal Group Ltd raised its position in shares of Intuit by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 267,894 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $103,257,000 after purchasing an additional 29,734 shares in the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of Intuit by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $631,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of Intuit by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,887 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management raised its position in shares of Intuit by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 127,226 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Congress Park Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Park Capital LLC now owns 1,350 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 83.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $623,862. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 6,768 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $3,045,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $607,500. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 1,791 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $462.12, for a total value of $827,656.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,862. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,318 shares of company stock valued at $18,027,628 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup began coverage on Intuit in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $538.00 price target on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Monday, September 19th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Intuit from $475.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Intuit from $525.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Intuit in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $544.47.

Shares of INTU stock traded up $17.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $413.81. The company had a trading volume of 21,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,408. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $439.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $426.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $339.36 and a one year high of $716.86. The company has a market capitalization of $116.64 billion, a PE ratio of 56.73, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.19.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.12. Intuit had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.28 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Intuit Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.78 dividend. This is an increase from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 37.52%.

About Intuit



Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

Featured Articles

