Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF) Shares Purchased by DT Investment Partners LLC

DT Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGF – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,247 shares during the period. DT Investment Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Invesco Financial Preferred ETF worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PGF. Walker Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 6,049.2% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924,916 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $92,969,000 after purchasing an additional 5,828,563 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 81.2% in the 2nd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 49,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $776,000 after purchasing an additional 22,382 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 302,270 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,697,000 after purchasing an additional 3,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Invesco Financial Preferred ETF by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 18,632 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Financial Preferred ETF Price Performance

PGF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.25. The company had a trading volume of 4,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,893. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.82. Invesco Financial Preferred ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.82 and a fifty-two week high of $19.06.

About Invesco Financial Preferred ETF

PowerShares Financial Preferred Portfolio (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund is based on the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Financial Index (WHPSF Financial Index) (the Index). The Index tracks the performance of the United States-listed securities issued by financial institutions. The Index is rebalanced monthly.

