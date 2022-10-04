Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio Announces Dividend of GBX 1.55 (LON:IVPG)

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio (LON:IVPGGet Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 4th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.55 ($0.02) per share on Tuesday, November 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio stock traded down GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 204 ($2.46). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,419. Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Income Share Portfolio has a 52 week low of GBX 202 ($2.44) and a 52 week high of GBX 252 ($3.04). The stock has a market cap of £207.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,700.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 225.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 226.13.

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc – Global Equity Share Portfolio is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Invesco Asset Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It invests in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

