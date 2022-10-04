Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO) Shares Sold by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management decreased its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GTO – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 467,234 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160,794 shares during the period. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF accounts for 0.9% of Spire Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Spire Wealth Management owned about 2.70% of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF worth $22,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 22.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 697,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,605,000 after purchasing an additional 128,145 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 372.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 645,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,867,000 after buying an additional 509,091 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 33.4% in the second quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 590,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,418,000 after acquiring an additional 147,871 shares during the period. Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,296,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Invesco Total Return Bond ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 438,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,983,000 after buying an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Total Return Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:GTO traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $46.10. The stock had a trading volume of 4,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,407. Invesco Total Return Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $45.50 and a 12-month high of $57.00. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.18.

