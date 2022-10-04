Investec Upgrades Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) to “Buy”

Investec upgraded shares of Anglo American Platinum (OTCMKTS:ANGPY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on ANGPY. HSBC raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Anglo American Platinum from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Anglo American Platinum Stock Up 5.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANGPY opened at $12.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200 day moving average of $15.89. Anglo American Platinum has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $28.66.

Anglo American Platinum Cuts Dividend

About Anglo American Platinum

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a $0.3027 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a yield of 13.47%.

Anglo American Platinum Limited engages in the production and supply of platinum group metals, base metals, and precious metals in South Africa, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It produces platinum, palladium, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium, as well as gold, nickel, copper, cobalt sulphate, sodium sulphate, and chrome.

