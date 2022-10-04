Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes for DuPont de Nemours (DD)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for DuPont de Nemours (NYSE: DD):

10/4/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $82.00 to $80.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/4/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $67.00.

10/3/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $70.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/23/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $75.00 to $71.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/8/2022 – DuPont de Nemours had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $72.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of DD stock traded up $2.02 on Tuesday, reaching $54.45. 93,138 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,718. The stock has a market cap of $27.27 billion, a PE ratio of 14.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.20. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a one year low of $49.52 and a one year high of $85.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.97.

Get DuPont de Nemours Inc alerts:

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.26 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.54% and a net margin of 12.35%. The firm’s revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,830 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 20,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 175.9% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,939 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 6,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lcnb Corp acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. 72.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.